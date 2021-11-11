11 November: On this day in history

11 November 1619

Sir John Bourchier was knighted by King James VI and I. Thirty years later he signed the death warrant of James’s son, Charles I. At the Restoration, Bourchier was too ill to stand trial and he died unrepentant.

Advertisement

11 November 1760

George II became the last monarch to be buried in Westminster Abbey when he was laid to rest there alongside his wife, Caroline of Ansbach. George was also the last British monarch to lead his troops in battle. Exactly 160 years after his burial, on the second anniversary of the Armistice that ended fighting in the Great War, the Unknown Soldier was buried at the west end of the nave.