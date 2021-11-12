12 November: On this day in history

The French-Catholic leader Anne de Montmorency dies from wounds received at the battle of Saint-Denis.

The Teutonic Knights, a crusading military order, begin their capture of the city of Danzig. By the next day the city will be in their hands and a substantial number of Danzig’s inhabitants will have lost their lives.

Death of Thomas Fairfax, 3rd Lord Fairfax of Cameron. He had been the first commander-in-chief of parliament’s New Model Army during the Civil War but had played an important part in securing the restoration of Charles II in 1660.

12 November 1859

Toulouse-born acrobat Jules Leotard performed the first flying trapeze act at the Cirque Napoleon in Paris. To help with his performances and emphasise his muscular physique he designed the garment that bears his name.

12 November 1980

After a three-year journey, the Voyager One space probe flew by Saturn, sending back the first high-definition images of the planet, its rings and satellites.