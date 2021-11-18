History Extra logo
  18 November: On this day in history

18 November: On this day in history

What events happened on 18 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

Published:

18 November 1210

Holy Roman emperor Otto IV, the grandson of Henry II of England, was excommunicated by Pope Innocent III, his rival for power in Italy.

18 November 1421

Start of a heavy overnight storm in the North Sea which led to severe flooding in the Netherlands. Thirty villages were engulfed and at least 2,000 lives lost.

18 November 1787

Birth near Paris of the artist and photographic pioneer Louis Daguerre.

18 November 1809

A French flotilla of two frigates and a sloop under the command of Commodore Jacques Hamelin captured three East India Company ships in the Bay of Bengal.

18 November 1978

More than 900 followers of cult leader Jim Jones take part in a mass suicide by drinking cyanide at the People’s Temple Agricultural Project in Jonestown, Guyana.

Dominic Sandbrook

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

