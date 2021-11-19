19 November: On this day in history

19 November 1600

Birth in Dunfermline Palace, Fife, of the future King Charles I. The second son of James VI and I and Anne of Denmark, Charles became heir to the thrones of England, Ireland and Scotland after his elder brother, Henry, died in 1612.

19 November 1838

Scottish revolutionary and adventurer Robert Watson is found dead in his lodgings in the Blue Anchor Tavern in Thames Street in London after having strangled himself with his silk cravat.

19 November 1917