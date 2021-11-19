History Extra logo
19 November: On this day in history

What events happened on 19 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

19 November 1600

Birth in Dunfermline Palace, Fife, of the future King Charles I. The second son of James VI and I and Anne of Denmark, Charles became heir to the thrones of England, Ireland and Scotland after his elder brother, Henry, died in 1612.

19 November 1838

Scottish revolutionary and adventurer Robert Watson is found dead in his lodgings in the Blue Anchor Tavern in Thames Street in London after having strangled himself with his silk cravat.

19 November 1917

Indian politician Indira Nehru Gandhi is born in Allahabad.

19 November 1941

Australian cruiser HMAS Sydney and German auxiliary cruiser Kormoran clashed off the west coast of Australia. The Sydney was sunk with all hands while the Kormoran was so badly damaged that her crew abandoned her and blew her up.

19 November 1969

After touching down on the Ocean of Storms, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles ‘Pete’ Conrad and Alan Bean became the third and fourth men to have walked on the moon.

