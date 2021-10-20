20 October: On this day in history

Julian Humphrys rounds up smaller anniversaries…

20 October 1632

Architect, mathematician and astronomer Christopher Wren was born in East Knowle in Wiltshire. Evidence of his prodigious talent can be seen in the fact that before taking a degree at Wadham College, Oxford, he had already designed an air pump, an instrument for writing in the dark, numerous astronomical devices and a beehive. At the age of only 25 he was appointed professor of astronomy at Gresham College, London. Four years later, he became Savilian professor of astronomy at Oxford. The first building he designed was a chapel for Pembroke College, Cambridge.

20 October 1740

Maria Theresa became archduchess of Austria and queen of Hungary and Bohemia after the death of her father, holy Roman emperor Charles VI. Her succession was disputed and almost immediately led to European war.

20 October 1818

An Anglo-American treaty establishes the 49th Parallel as the border between the USA and Canada and allows for joint occupation of the Oregon territories for ten years.

20 October 1827

Sir Edward Codrington blows Ibrahim Pasha’s Turco-Egyptian fleet out of the water at Navarino.

20 October 1859

Birth in Vermont of the outspoken psychologist, philosopher, teacher and activist, John Dewey. He was a keen supporter of women’s suffrage and founder member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

20 October 1891

Birth of English physicist James Chadwick. In 1935 he was awarded the Nobel Prize for physics for his discovery of the neutron. During the Second World War Chadwick led the UK’s work on the atom bomb. He was knighted in 1945.