21 October: On this day in history

21 October 1422

Following the death of his grandfather, Charles VI, the 10-month-old Henry VI of England became King of France according to the terms of the Treaty of Troyes. He had succeeded to the English throne two months earlier.

21 October 1449

Birth in Dublin Castle of George, Duke of Clarence, the son of Richard of York and Cecily Neville. In 1478 he was put to death in the Tower for conspiring against his brother, King Edward IV.

21 October 1600