21 January: On this day in history

21 January 1663

Wiltshire antiquary John Aubrey was elected a member of the Royal Society. Although an early student of the stone circles at both Avebury and Stonehenge, Aubrey is best known for his collection of biographical essays, Brief Lives.

21 January 1908

The New York City authorities make it an offence for anyone owning or managing a “public place” to allow women to smoke in public. Two weeks later the Mayor of New York vetoes the ban.

21 January 1932