22 September: On this day in history

22 September 1515

On this day – probably – a second daughter is born to John, Duke of Cleves and his wife Maria of Jülich-Berg. Christened Anna, she grows into a pretty, serious, thoughtful girl. Little does anybody know that one day, she’ll end up as the fourth wife of tennis-loving man-mountain Henry VIII. | Read more about Anne of Cleves

22 September 1761

The coronation of George III and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was held in Westminster Abbey. The couple had been married at St James’s on the evening of 8 September, after meeting for the first time that afternoon.

22 September 1862