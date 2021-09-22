22 September: On this day in history
What events happened on 22 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…
22 September 1515
On this day – probably – a second daughter is born to John, Duke of Cleves and his wife Maria of Jülich-Berg. Christened Anna, she grows into a pretty, serious, thoughtful girl. Little does anybody know that one day, she’ll end up as the fourth wife of tennis-loving man-mountain Henry VIII. | Read more about Anne of Cleves
22 September 1761
The coronation of George III and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was held in Westminster Abbey. The couple had been married at St James’s on the evening of 8 September, after meeting for the first time that afternoon.
22 September 1862
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation announcing that if the rebel states did not rejoin the Union by 1 January 1863 all slaves in those rebellious states would be free.
22 September 1955
Britain’s first commercial TV station, ITV, begins broadcasting in London. One of its first programmes is the game show Take Your Pick.
