23 September: On this day in history

23 September 1162

Pope Alexander III met Henry II of England and Louis VII of France and secured their recognition of his authority. Holy Roman Emperor Frederick Barbarossa continued to support alternative ‘antipopes’ for a further 15 years.

23 September 1861

Birth in Albeck near Ulm in southern Germany of industrialist and inventor Robert Bosch. In 1897 Bosch developed a magneto for a motor vehicle, and in 1902 his company developed the first commercially successful spark plug.

23 September 1909