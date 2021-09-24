24 September: On this day in history

Accessibility Links

What events happened on 24 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

24 September 1332

Edward Balliol was crowned king of Scotland following his victory with English help over the Earl of Mar at Dupplin Moor in August.

24 September 1841

After helping the Sultan of Brunei suppress local opposition to his rule, English adventurer James Brooke was appointed Raja of Sarawak. He and his family were to rule the territory for a century.

Dominic Sandbrook

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

