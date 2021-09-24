24 September: On this day in history
What events happened on 24 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…
Published:
24 September 1332
Edward Balliol was crowned king of Scotland following his victory with English help over the Earl of Mar at Dupplin Moor in August.
24 September 1841
After helping the Sultan of Brunei suppress local opposition to his rule, English adventurer James Brooke was appointed Raja of Sarawak. He and his family were to rule the territory for a century.
