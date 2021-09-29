29 September: On this day in history
What events happened on 29 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…
Published:
29 September 522 BC
The Persian king Darius the Great kills the imposter Gaumata, a Median priest who had claimed the throne by impersonating Darius’s late brother.
29 September 1758
At a rectory in Burnham Thorpe, Norfolk, the future national hero Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson is born to the Reverend Edmund Nelson and his wife Catherine.
29 September 1911
Italy declared war on the Ottoman empire. The ensuing conflict saw the first incidence of bombing from an aeroplane when an Italian pilot dropped a grenade on an oasis near Tripoli.
29 September 1952
British racing driver John Rhodes Cobb was killed while attempting to break the world water speed record on Loch Ness when his jet speedboat, Crusader, flipped over and disintegrated.
