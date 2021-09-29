29 September: On this day in history

29 September 522 BC

The Persian king Darius the Great kills the imposter Gaumata, a Median priest who had claimed the throne by impersonating Darius’s late brother.

29 September 1758

At a rectory in Burnham Thorpe, Norfolk, the future national hero Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson is born to the Reverend Edmund Nelson and his wife Catherine.

29 September 1911