30 September: On this day in history

30 September AD 301

After escaping from persecution for his faith, the former stonemason Marinus establishes a Christian hermitage on the summit of Mount Titano – the foundation of the future republic of San Marino.

30 September 1399

In a ceremony at Westminster Hall, art-crazed despot Richard II agrees to give up the crown to his rebellious cousin Henry, Earl of Bolingbroke. The official record claims he did it willingly; in reality, some sources say he screamed and shouted, probably because he knew he was signing his own death warrant. | Read more about Henry IV

30 September 1452