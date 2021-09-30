30 September: On this day in history
What events happened on 30 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…
Published:
30 September AD 301
After escaping from persecution for his faith, the former stonemason Marinus establishes a Christian hermitage on the summit of Mount Titano – the foundation of the future republic of San Marino.
30 September 1399
In a ceremony at Westminster Hall, art-crazed despot Richard II agrees to give up the crown to his rebellious cousin Henry, Earl of Bolingbroke. The official record claims he did it willingly; in reality, some sources say he screamed and shouted, probably because he knew he was signing his own death warrant. | Read more about Henry IV
30 September 1452
Publication in Mainz, Germany of the first part of Johannes Gutenberg’s Bible, the first book to be printed using moveable metal type.
30 September 1791
The first performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) was staged in Prague.
