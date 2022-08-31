31 August: On this day in history
Published: August 31, 2022
31 August 1681
Anti-Catholic agitator and pamphleteer Stephen College was hanged and quartered for treason in the Castle yard, Oxford.
31 August 1422
King Henry V died aged 35 at Vincennes, south-east of Paris, probably from dysentery he had contracted while besieging Meaux three months earlier. He was succeeded by his only child, the nine-month-old Henry VI.
31 August 1869
Forty-two- year-old Irish scientist Mary Ward became the world’s first motor vehicle fatality when she fell under the wheels of the steam car she was travelling in.
31 August 1900
Coca Cola was first sold in Britain in the restaurant of Spence’s, a silk merchant and general goods store at St Paul’s, London.
