31 August: On this day in history

31 August 1681

Anti-Catholic agitator and pamphleteer Stephen College was hanged and quartered for treason in the Castle yard, Oxford.

Advertisement

31 August 1422

King Henry V died aged 35 at Vincennes, south-east of Paris, probably from dysentery he had contracted while besieging Meaux three months earlier. He was succeeded by his only child, the nine-month-old Henry VI.