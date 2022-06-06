6 June: On this day in history
What events happened on 6 June in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
6 June 1513
The Swiss defeated the French at the battle of Novara in Northern italy, forcing Louis XII of France to abandon his attempt to control Milan.
6 June 1822
Canadian voyageur Alexis St Martin was accidentally shot in the stomach on Mackinac Island, Michigan. He was left with a hole in his abdomen that enabled surgeon William Beaumont to carry out research into the human digestive system.
6 June 1921
Southwark Bridge was opened to traffic by King George V and Queen Mary. Designed by Edward George and Basil Mott, it was built to replace Rennie’s iron bridge, which had been completed in 1819.
