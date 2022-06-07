7 June: On this day in history

7 June 1494

Spain and Portugal agree a treaty to divide the New World between them, carving up the newly discovered Americas along a meridian 370 leagues west of the Cape Verde islands.

Advertisement

7 June 1512

The Marquess of Dorset landed in Spain with 10,000 men to join Ferdinand of Aragon in an attack on France. In fact Ferdinand was more interested in securing Navarre and the expedition achieved nothing.