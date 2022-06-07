7 June: On this day in history
What events happened on 7 June in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
7 June 1494
Spain and Portugal agree a treaty to divide the New World between them, carving up the newly discovered Americas along a meridian 370 leagues west of the Cape Verde islands.
7 June 1512
The Marquess of Dorset landed in Spain with 10,000 men to join Ferdinand of Aragon in an attack on France. In fact Ferdinand was more interested in securing Navarre and the expedition achieved nothing.
7 June 1811
Scottish doctor James Young Simpson was born in Bathgate, West Lothian. Simpson discovered the anaesthetic qualities of chloroform, which he first used to ease the pain of childbirth.
7 June 1863
A Confederate attack on the Union supply depot at Milliken’s Bend, Louisiana, was beaten off. The battle was notable for the prominent role played by black Union soldiers who were guarding the depot. | Read more about the American Civil War
