8 June: On this day in history

Richard I of England arrived in the Holy Land, reinforcing the crusader army that was besieging the port of Acre, which soon surrendered.

Viking raiders attacked the island of Lindisfarne , off the north-east coast of England, destroying the abbey there, killing its monks and carrying away its treasures.

8 June 1810

German Romantic composer Robert Schumann was born in Zwickau, Saxony. He decided to concentrate on composition after a self-inflicted hand injury dashed his hopes of becoming a concert pianist.

8 June 1929

It is announced that former shop worker Margaret Bondfield has become Britain’s first female cabinet minister. She is appointed minister of labour in Ramsay MacDonald’s new government.

8 June 1982

Fifty British servicemen lost their lives in Argentine air attacks upon RFA Sir Galahad and RFA Sir Tristram in Bluff Cove, East Falkland, six days before the surrender of all Argentine forces on the Falkland Islands. | Read more about the Falklands War