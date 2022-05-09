9 May: On this day in history

9 May 1662

Mr Punch made his first recorded appearance in England, as Samuel Pepys noted in his diary. He described it as "an Italian puppet play… which is very pretty".

9 May 1671

Irish-born adventurer Thomas Blood and three accomplices made an unsuccessful attempt to steal the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London. Blood was pardoned by Charles II and his son Holroyd later commanded Marlborough's artillery at the battle of Blenheim.