9 May: On this day in history
What events happened on 9 May in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
9 May 1662
Mr Punch made his first recorded appearance in England, as Samuel Pepys noted in his diary. He described it as "an Italian puppet play… which is very pretty".
9 May 1671
Irish-born adventurer Thomas Blood and three accomplices made an unsuccessful attempt to steal the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London. Blood was pardoned by Charles II and his son Holroyd later commanded Marlborough's artillery at the battle of Blenheim.
9 May 1860
Birth in Kirriemuir, Angus, of Sir James Matthew Barrie, writer and creator of Peter Pan.
9 May 1882
William F Ford of New York is issued a patent for the classic stethoscope.
9 May 1949
Britain's first coin-operated laundrette opens its doors at Number 184, Queensway in London.
9 May 1978
The body of Italian politician Aldo Moro is found in the back of a car in central Rome. He had been kidnapped by Red Brigades on 16 March.
Authors
