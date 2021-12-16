The battle of Alcatraz, 1946: the most violent escape attempt in the prison’s history

What happened during the ‘battle of Alcatraz’ escape attempt?

At around 1.30pm on 2 May, Hubbard set about distracting prison guard Bill Miller, allowing Coy to attack him from behind. Coy and Hubbard beat Miller unconscious and stole his keys. After springing Carnes, Thompson and Cretzer from their cells, Coy used pliers and pipes to spread the bars of the gun gallery until they were wide enough for him to squeeze through. He’d also covered himself in axle grease to make the escape easier.

By now, the armed gun gallery guard had returned, and he was strangled with his own necktie until he was unconscious. The prisoners then raided the gallery for weapons and ammunition before moving on to the second stage of their plan – using hostages to commandeer the prison boat to get off the island.

Residents of San Francisco could hear the prison’s sirens sounding out from across the bay

Coy made his way to D Block and, using a pistol, forced another guard to release more prisoners – many swiftly returned to their cells, but Shockley joined the would-be escapees.

The group soon had nine guards as hostages and locked them in cells. The only problem was that none of prison guard Miller’s keys appeared to open the cell door into the recreation yard – he had carefully hidden the correct one in the cell he was being held in.

By now, the breakout had been discovered and residents of San Francisco could hear the prison’s sirens sounding out from across the bay, signalling an emergency situation. People gathered along the waterfront to catch a glimpse of the commotion, and members of the coastguard and Marines were mobilised to assist the prison officers.

Now realising that their initial plan would not succeed, the prisoners decided to shoot their way out, and Coy began firing on guards in nearby watchtowers. Egged on by some of the others, Cretzer fired into the cell in which the guards were being held and fatally wounded Miller.