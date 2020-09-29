Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. The Crown S4 news: Netflix releases first images of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

The Crown S4 news: Netflix releases first images of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

Netflix has released first look images from the fourth series of The Crown, which will see debuts from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher...

Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN)

Pictures of actresses Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson as Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are among stills released by Netflix today ahead of season four of The Crown.

Advertisement

In one image, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) can be seen tentatively holding the hand of her rival-in-love, Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell). In another, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) is pictured waving on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, presumably after being elected as the UK’s first woman prime minister on 4 May 1979.

The Crown S4. Picture shows: Camilla Parker Bowles (EMERALD FENNELL). Filming Location: Australia House, Aldwych
The Crown S4. Picture shows: Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell). Filming Location: Australia House, Aldwych
Picture shows: Dennis Thatcher (STEPHEN BOXER) and Margaret Thatcher (GILLIAN ANDERSON)
Picture shows: Dennis Thatcher (Stephen Boxer) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson)

Netflix’s popular royal drama has explored many hidden intricacies of the British royal family over three series so far, providing an engrossing portrait of the 20th-century monarchy. Series three took viewers up to the year 1977, with the fourth series – which arrives on Netflix on 15 November – likely to pick up in the late 1970s.

Upcoming plot lines are expected to include Charles’s and Diana’s relationship; tensions between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher, as the latter leads the country into the Falklands War; and the death of Lord Mountbatten at the hands of the IRA.

The series also stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II; Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret; Tobias Menzies as  Prince Philip; Erin Doherty as Princess Anne; and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

View the rest of The Crown S4 images below

Picture shows: Prince Philip (TOBIAS MENZIES) and Queen Elizabth II (OLIVIA COLMAN)
The Crown S4: Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) and Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) (Photo by Netflix)

Who plays who in the upcoming season of The Crown? And what do they really look like?

Olivia Colman plays Elizabeth II
Princess Anne (Erin Doherty). Shooting Location: Wrotham Park. (Photo by Netflix)
The Crown S4: Princess Anne (Erin Doherty). Shooting Location: Wrotham Park. (Photo by Netflix)
Picture shows: Queen Elizabeth II (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Prince Charles (JOSH O CONNOR)
The Crown S4: Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). (Photo by Netflix)
Picture shows: Priness Diana (EMMA CORRIN) and Prince Charles (JOSH O CONNOR)
The Crown S4: Priness Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). (Photo by Netflix)
Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN)
The Crown S4: Princess Diana (Emma Corrin). (Photo by Netflix)

Watch: The Crown S4 sneak peek

Advertisement

Rachel Dinning is the Digital Editorial Assistant at HistoryExtra

Tags

More on: Elizabeth II

Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Charles and Camilla, 1979
20th Century

Prince Charles and Camilla: a history of their romance

Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Even after her death in 2013, her record continued to be fiercely contested. (Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)
20th Century

How should history remember Margaret Thatcher?

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and her fiance, Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace, after their engagement was announced, 10th July 1947. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
20th Century

Prince Philip: a life of duty and devotion

Left: Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day, 29 July 1981. Right: Prince William and Catherine Middleton on their wedding day, 29 April 2011. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Victorian

The 8 most famous royal weddings in British history