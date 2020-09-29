The Crown S4 news: Netflix releases first images of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

Pictures of actresses Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson as Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are among stills released by Netflix today ahead of season four of The Crown.

In one image, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) can be seen tentatively holding the hand of her rival-in-love, Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell). In another, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) is pictured waving on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, presumably after being elected as the UK’s first woman prime minister on 4 May 1979.

Netflix’s popular royal drama has explored many hidden intricacies of the British royal family over three series so far, providing an engrossing portrait of the 20th-century monarchy. Series three took viewers up to the year 1977, with the fourth series – which arrives on Netflix on 15 November – likely to pick up in the late 1970s.

Upcoming plot lines are expected to include Charles’s and Diana’s relationship; tensions between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher, as the latter leads the country into the Falklands War; and the death of Lord Mountbatten at the hands of the IRA.

The series also stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II; Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret; Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip; Erin Doherty as Princess Anne; and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

