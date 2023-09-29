One day in the British empire
Matthew Parker charts what was happening across the British empire at its territorial height on 29 September 1923
On 29 September 1923, the British empire was at its territorial height. But even as British power stretched across the globe, were the seeds of the empire’s destruction already sown? Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, Matthew Parker charts what was happening across diverse territories in September 1923, through the testimonies of those on the ground, from Samoa and Nigeria to New Zealand and India.
Matthew Parker is the author of One Fine Day: Britain's Empire on the Brink (Little, Brown, 2023)
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
