Netflix’s royal drama The Crown is fit to burst with sprawling estates and lavish interiors, but where are they filmed? From a private townhouse in West London to a castle in the Scottish Highlands, we map the series’ filming sites across Britain.

Burghley House is used as the location for Windsor Castle, and it’s not difficult to see why. It is one of the largest surviving houses from the 16th century with more than 100 rooms, and sits amongst 2,000 acres of land. Burghley’s grounds were redesigned by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, who envisioned the deer park that is still there today.

Royal links Burghley House was built by Burghley House was built by William Cecil – Lord High Treasurer to Elizabeth I – between 1555 and 1587, and is still owned by his family.

The roof of Burghley House comprises more than three quarters of an acre of lead, with its restoration alone taking nearly 10 years to complete. Beneath it, the numerous rooms hold a wide variety of fine art – a collection of Chinese snuff bottles is thought to be one of the finest in the Western world.

Lancaster House – London, England

Lancaster House is used to film The Crown ’s scenes set in Buckingham Palace. Commissioned in 1825 by the ‘grand old’ Duke of York, the lease was later purchased by the Marquess of Stafford when the Duke died.

Lancaster House has welcomed many distinguished political figures over the years, including factory reformer Lord Shaftesbury and anti-slavery author Harriet Beecher.

And it is also not shy of the screen; the location has been used for Disney’s National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007), The King’s Speech (2010), and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011). It has also hosted receptions and shows during London Fashion Week.

Hatfield House – Hertfordshire, England

Hatfield House (Picture by GettyImages)

Scenes in The Crown featuring Buckingham Palace are also filmed at Hatfield House. It was completed in 1611 and built by Robert Cecil, the 1st Earl of Salisbury and son of Lord Burghley, Elizabeth I’s chief minister. In the marble hall, the famous ‘Rainbow Portrait’ of Elizabeth I is displayed, which draws in large members of the public.

Royal links An older building on the estate, the Old Palace, was owned by An older building on the estate, the Old Palace, was owned by Henry VIII and once housed his children: Edward VI , Elizabeth I, and Mary I It was at Hatfield estate, in 1558, that Elizabeth learnt of her accession to the throne when sitting beneath an oak tree.

Old Palace, Hatfield House (Picture by GettyImages)

Hatfield House is now the home of the 7th Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury, who open it to visitors. Along with The Crown, it features in 2018 film The Favourite and other popular Netflix drama, Bridgerton (2020–present).

Somerleyton Hall – Suffolk, England

This stately home has a 900-year history stretching back to the Viking age, and is used as the royal residence at Sandringham.

Somerleyton Hall (Picture by GeographyPhotos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A railway pioneer, Sir Samuel Morton Peto, bought Somerleyton in the 1840s. He is responsible for the lavish house and gardens today, having employed John Thomas, Prince Albert’s sculptor and architect, and William Andrews Nesfield, a celebrated garden designer for the aristocracy.

However, Peto became bankrupt in 1861 and never came to enjoy his home. He sold the estate to Sir Francis Crossley who has kept it in the family ever since; it is currently run by Hugh Crossley, the 4th Baron Somerleyton.

Hedsor House – Buckinghamshire, England

Hedsor House (Picture by Antonio J Galante /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Hedsor House sits high above the River Thames and its interior is used for scenes in 10 Downing Street.

The estate’s history stretches back to the 1100s, when the de Hedsor family lived in a medieval manor on the grounds. The house we see today was built in 1868, at a cost of £50,000.

Royal links Lord Boston VI, lord-in-waiting to Lord Boston VI, lord-in-waiting to Queen Victoria , often entertained her and the rest of the royal family at Hedsor.

In 1925, the house was owned by famous racing driver D’Arcy Baker. He spared no expense in his refurbishment of the house, and added extravagant details inside and out. The Shephards, who bought the house in 1932, have since owned the estate.

It was first used as a film location in The Golden Compass (2007), and is also open to the public.

Ardverikie Castle – Newtonmore, Scottish Highlands

Ardverikie Castle is nestled in the Scottish Highlands and is used as the filming location of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite retreat – Balmoral. Its history begins with the Macpherson Clan, whose occupation of the land stretches back to before recorded time.

Royal links Queen Victoria and Queen Victoria and Prince Albert spent three weeks at Ardverikie in the summer of 1847.

Ardverikie Castle has been used as a location in the BBC series Monarch of the Glen (2000–2005), the film Mrs Brown (1997) and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011).

In recent times, the estate’s owners are focused on a move towards zero carbon with their use of renewable energy.

Somerley Hall – Hampshire, England

The Crown ’s scenes at Highgrove are filmed at Somerley Hall, that sits on the border between Hampshire and Dorset. The present building was designed by the Wyatt brothers between 1791 and 1795.

The current owners are the 7th Earl and Countess of Normanton, who have opened the house for exclusive hire, weddings and events.

Along with The Crown, Somerley House can also be seen in TV series The Royals (2015–2018) and Netflix’s other popular drama Bridgerton (2020–present).

Harefield Grove – West London, England

Harefield Grove, a private house, is used for shots of Kensington Palace. It’s no stranger to the screen, having featured in the 2015 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None.

Brocket Hall – Hertfordshire, England

Brocket Hall (Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Also used to shoot scenes in Kensington Palace, Brocket Hall is an 18th-century home near Welwyn Garden City. Its owners have included two prime ministers – Lord Melbourne and Lord Palmerston – as well as Lady Caroline Lamb, who had an affair with the infamous Georgian poet, Lord Byron.

Royal links Queen Victoria regularly visited Lord Melbourne at Brocket Hall, and would always request a particular bedroom with its view over the Well Lawn and woods beyond. Queen Victoria regularly visited Lord Melbourne at Brocket Hall, and would always request a particular bedroom with its view over the Well Lawn and woods beyond. Until her marriage to Prince Albert, she was sent flowers from Brocket Hall on a weekly basis.

The Crown is not the only production to have been filmed at Brocket Hall; other titles include the TV series Grantchester (2014–present), and the films Spiderman: Far from Home (2019) and Rocketman (2019).

As well as being used as a filming location, it is a venue for weddings, events, and meetings between politicians and business leaders.