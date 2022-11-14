The Cuban Missile Crisis: tensions mount
In the first episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we explore the roots of the Cold War standoff and meet the key players in the looming confrontation
How did the world end up on the brink of nuclear disaster? In the first episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, Elinor Evans speaks to expert historians Alex von Tunzelmann, Mark White and William Taubman to explore the roots of the nuclear standoff, tracking the rise in tensions during the Cold War and introducing the key players in the looming confrontation.
