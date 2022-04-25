Historical recipe: Anzac biscuits
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Difficulty 2/10
Ingredients
- 85g Porridge oats
- 85g Desiccated coconut
- 100g Plain white flour
- 100g Caster sugar
- 100g Butter, plus extra for greasing
- 1tbsp Golden syrup
- 1tsp Bicarbonate of soda
Method
- STEP 1
Heat oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4. Melt the butter in a small pan and stir in the golden syrup. Add the bicarbonate of soda to 2 tbsp boiling water, then stir into the golden syrup and butter mixture.
- STEP 2
Put the oats, coconut, flour and sugar in a bowl. Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients and pour in the butter and golden syrup mixture. Stir gently to incorporate the dry ingredients.
- STEP 3
Spoon the mixture on to buttered baking sheets – about 2.5cm apart to allow room for spreading. Bake in batches for 8-10 mins until golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.