History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Historical recipe: Anzac biscuits

In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, we recreate Anzac biscuits – a sweet treat sent out to New Zealand and Australian troops serving in Gallipoli during the First World War

These nutritious and long-lasting Anzac biscuits are often associated with the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. (Credit: Sam Nott)
Published: April 25, 2022 at 4:11 am
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Total time
  • Difficulty 2/10
Advertisement

Tasty, nutritious and easy to make, it’s not surprising that Anzac biscuits are still a popular snack in Australia and New Zealand, particularly on Anzac Day (25 April), which marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

Ingredients

  • 85g Porridge oats
  • 85g Desiccated coconut
  • 100g Plain white flour
  • 100g Caster sugar
  • 100g Butter, plus extra for greasing
  • 1tbsp Golden syrup
  • 1tsp Bicarbonate of soda

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4. Melt the butter in a small pan and stir in the golden syrup. Add the bicarbonate of soda to 2 tbsp boiling water, then stir into the golden syrup and butter mixture.

  • STEP 2

    Put the oats, coconut, flour and sugar in a bowl. Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients and pour in the butter and golden syrup mixture. Stir gently to incorporate the dry ingredients.

  • STEP 3

    Spoon the mixture on to buttered baking sheets – about 2.5cm apart to allow room for spreading. Bake in batches for 8-10 mins until golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Discover more historical recipes, including:

Recipe courtesy of BBC Good Food

This article was first published in the July 2014 issue of BBC History Magazine

Goes well with

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content