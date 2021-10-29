Historical recipe: four thieves vinegar

The stories behind Four Thieves Vinegar, said to date to the 17th century when plague struck Toulouse in France, intrigued me. The legend tells of four thieves who robbed the homes and corpses of those who had died of plague, but who allegedly survived the disease thanks to a herbal vinegar blend.

The exact contents of the original recipe are unknown, but a version by herbalist Jean Valnet in the early 20th century is said to resemble the original more closely than any other.