Historical recipe: Fake fish – a medieval apple pie for Lent

  • Difficulty 3/10

In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, Sam recreates 'fake fish', a medieval treat as virtuous as it is delicious

fake-fish-recipe-cb8d8f5

Published:

In the Middle Ages, people were instructed not to eat meat during Lent. Yet the ban didn’t apply to fish – in fact, Dutch gourmets enjoyed serving up ‘fish’ dishes so much that they devised this fish-shaped apple pie. With no animal products, it’s every bit as virtuous as it is delicious.

Ingredients

For the dough

  • 500g flour
  • 40g ground almonds
  • 300ml water
  • 125g olive oil
  • 1tsp salt
  • Saffron (optional)
  • Whole/sliced almonds to make scales

For the filling

  • 3 apples
  • 90g cane sugar
  • 1tsp ginger
  • ½tsp cinnamon
  • ½tsp saffron
  • 2 gingerbread slices (lightly toasted and crumbled) or 40g ground almonds

Method

For the dough

  • Step 1

    Mix all the ingredients for the dough together, adding more liquid/flour if required, and knead it all until it’s reasonably smooth. Put the dough in the fridge for an hour before you need to use it.

  • Step 2

    Add the ingredients for the filling into a blender and blend, or mash by hand using a potato masher.

  • Step 3

    Preheat the oven to 200°C. Divide the pastry in two. Roll out the first part and cut out an oval shape.

  • Step 4

    Place the fish on a baking tray with toasted breadcrumbs sprinkled on the dough.

  • Step 5

    Put the apple filling on to the oval, roll and cut out a second oval and place over the filling, pressing the top layer to the bottom.

  • Step 6

    Cut out an eye hole and a hole near where the tail will go. Add fins, gills, scales. Bake for 45mins.

Recipe courtesy of Coquinaria

