Historical recipe: Fake fish – a medieval apple pie for Lent
- Difficulty 3/10
In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, Sam recreates 'fake fish', a medieval treat as virtuous as it is delicious
In the Middle Ages, people were instructed not to eat meat during Lent. Yet the ban didn’t apply to fish – in fact, Dutch gourmets enjoyed serving up ‘fish’ dishes so much that they devised this fish-shaped apple pie. With no animal products, it’s every bit as virtuous as it is delicious.
Ingredients
For the dough
- 500g flour
- 40g ground almonds
- 300ml water
- 125g olive oil
- 1tsp salt
- Saffron (optional)
- Whole/sliced almonds to make scales
For the filling
- 3 apples
- 90g cane sugar
- 1tsp ginger
- ½tsp cinnamon
- ½tsp saffron
- 2 gingerbread slices (lightly toasted and crumbled) or 40g ground almonds
Method
For the dough
Step 1
Mix all the ingredients for the dough together, adding more liquid/flour if required, and knead it all until it’s reasonably smooth. Put the dough in the fridge for an hour before you need to use it.
Step 2
Add the ingredients for the filling into a blender and blend, or mash by hand using a potato masher.
Step 3
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Divide the pastry in two. Roll out the first part and cut out an oval shape.
Step 4
Place the fish on a baking tray with toasted breadcrumbs sprinkled on the dough.
Step 5
Put the apple filling on to the oval, roll and cut out a second oval and place over the filling, pressing the top layer to the bottom.
-
Cut out an eye hole and a hole near where the tail will go. Add fins, gills, scales. Bake for 45mins.
Recipe courtesy of Coquinaria