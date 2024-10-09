Do you know all the major periods in British history?
Journey through the ages of Britain, from prehistory through to modernity…
The history of Britain can be broken down into several distinct periods, each with their own role to play in the changes and impact on the character of the country we know today.
Explore the history with this timeline:
Prehistory (Before AD 43)
Prehistory refers to the period of human existence before the development of written records. In Britain, that lasted until the Roman invasion.
The Stone Age, beginning with the use of the earliest stone tools, saw humans transition from nomadic hunter-gatherers in the Palaeolithic, to the end of the Ice Age around 12,000 years ago when Britain was first inhabited, to settled agricultural communities during the Neolithic thousands of years later.
Around 2500 BC, the Bronze Age emerged with the discovery of metalworking, which enabled the production of stronger tools and weapons, leading to the rise of early civilisations. This was followed by the Iron Age around 800 BC, when the mastery of iron inspired more advanced technologies and reshaped societies. This marked the transition toward recorded history.
In the absence of written records, Britain’s prehistory is known through archaeological discoveries, from ancient cave paintings to monumental structures like Stonehenge.
Roman (AD 43–c410)
At its peak, the Roman empire controlled nearly two million square miles of land and ruled over one in four people across the world. Following the conquest of Britain by Emperor Claudius, this superpower would govern for almost four centuries.
They brought monumental changes to everything from architecture to religion, but did not have everything their own way, facing constant threats from the various tribes of Britons. By the fifth century, the empire's influence was waning, marking the shift to post-Roman societies across Europe.
Early Medieval (c410–1066)
In the aftermath of the collapse of Roman rule, Britain entered a period of uncertainty and transformation. This is often referred to as the Dark Ages, although that term is now widely rejected by historians due to its oversimplification.
“All ages of the past are dark because the past is a grave,” says Thomas Williams. “It is a void that historians and archaeologists seek to fill with knowledge.”
For Britain, this period was defined by the arrival of the Angles, Saxons and Jutes, who settled in Britain and formed Anglo-Saxon kingdoms of Wessex, Mercia, Northumbria, East Anglia, Essex, Kent and Sussex. These kingdoms were challenged by the onset of the Viking invasion, beginning in the late-eight century, leading to a centuries-long power struggle.
Medieval (1066–1485)
The medieval period began with William the Conqueror's victory at the battle of Hastings in 1066, bringing about the Norman Conquest, and in 1154 Henry II came to the throne as the first Plantagenet king.
These centuries would be rocked by major events such as the Black Death and the Hundred Years' War between England and France, which altered the balance of power in Europe.
Feudalism became the dominant social structure, while the establishment of Magna Carta in 1215 set early foundations for constitutional governance in England.
Tudor (1485–1603)
Lasting 118 years and three generations of one dynasty, the Tudor period began when Henry Tudor (the future Henry VII) defeated Richard III at the battle of Bosworth, effectively ending the Wars of the Roses.
Under the Tudors, especially under Henry VIII, Britain experienced profound changes in religion. The English Reformation severed ties with the Roman Catholic Church and led to the establishment of the Church of England.
After seesawing back to Protestantism under Edward VI and Catholicism under Mary I, Elizabeth I came to the throne. The Elizabethan era was known for its flourishing of the arts, exploration and the defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588, solidifying England’s status as an emerging naval power.
Stuart (1603–1714)
Upon Elizabeth I’s death without an heir, James VI of Scotland ascended to the throne as James I, uniting England and Scotland under one crown. He survived the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, but his son, Charles I, would be executed during the Civil Wars.
This saw the temporary overthrow of the monarchy with the Commonwealth, headed by Oliver Cromwell, before the Restoration in 1660 under Charles II. James VII and II, the second surviving son of Charles I, came to the throne in 1685. With the Glorious Revolution in 1688, William III and Mary II came to the throne and established a constitutional monarchy, limiting the powers of the crown.
Georgian (1714–1837)
The Hanoverian dynasty was established under George I after the last Stuart, Anne, died with no heir. He contended with Jacobite rebellions in 1715 and 1719, while his son George II faced the threat of one in 1745, to restore the Stuarts.
The reign of George III witnessed the loss of Britain’s American colonies with defeat in the American War of Independence, but also the expansion into other territories such as India. This helped to solidify Britain’s imperial power.
The Georgian period simultaneously gave birth to the Industrial Revolution, which transformed the economy and society forevermore.
It is also known for the Regency period, which strictly applies to the years 1811–1820 in British history. "The Regency period is often viewed through the pages of Jane Austen – a time of country house visits, balls and strict social etiquette," explains Dr Lizzie Rogers. "Yet, beneath its genteel exterior lurks an era of war and revolution, change and upheaval."
After George III, William IV reigned from 26 June 1830 until his death, on 20 June 1837.
Victorian (1837–1901)
The Victorian era, named after the queen who ruled for more than 63 years, was characterised by Britain’s position as a global superpower. The country experienced rapid industrialisation and social reform.
During Queen Victoria's reign, significant advancements were made in science, medicine and culture, alongside the expansion of the British empire to its greatest extent.
20th century (1901–2000)
The 20th century began with the Edwardian period and was a period of unprecedented change for Britain, later typified by the First World War and Second World War that reshaped global politics and diminished the empire’s power.
By mid-century, Britain had become a modern welfare state with the creation of institutions like the National Health Service (NHS) in 1948.
Britain’s role on the world stage, which had previously been dominant, continued to diminish as former colonies gained independence, marking the end of the age of empire. Yet, the century brought cultural and technological advancements that shape modern British society to this day.
