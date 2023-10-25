Cundill History Prize 2023
Psychoanalysing President Wilson. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Patrick Weil reveals the findings of a long-lost Freudian analysis of President Woodrow Wilson, and the theories it puts forward for his unpredictable behaviour
Buddhism in India: unpicking modern myths. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Douglas Ober reflects on Buddhism’s complex recent history in India – and reveals why the idea that the religion lay dormant until colonialists rediscovered it is false
How batteries powered the 20th century. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
James Morton Turner explores the history of batteries – from the social change they sparked, to the environmental impact they have left behind
Renaissance eugenics. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Mackenzie Cooley reveals how Renaissance animal husbandry prompted people to think about whether humankind could also be improved by selective breeding
Re-examining women in the Roman empire. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Kate Cooper reveals how St Augustine’s Confessions offers a unique window into the lives of women in the late Roman empire
The Cultural Revolution: a Chinese catastrophe. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Tania Branigan discusses the devastating impact of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, and its resonances in China today