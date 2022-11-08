STEP 2

If you have a food processor, add the butter, flour and salt and pulse until it resembles small breadcrumbs. (If you don’t have a food processor, rub those ingredients together by hand.) Add the sugar and egg yolks to that mixture and pulse, or stir with a fork, until they are properly mixed in. Turn the processor on to a low speed, or gently stir, and begin adding the hot milk in a slow stream. Mix until the batter is just combined.