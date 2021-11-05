History Extra logo
Historical recipe: Nesselrode pudding

  • Difficulty 3/10

In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, we recreate Nesselrode pudding – a delicious Victorian alternative to traditional Christmas pudding.

SamNott_pudding003_kindle-a78048c

Published:

If you fancy something a little different for Christmas lunch this year, why not try Nesselrode pudding, a Victorian ice-cream-style dessert packed full of chestnuts and fruit.

This pudding was created especially for 19th-century Russian diplomat Count Karl Von Nesselrode. I have seen several different recipes but food historian Annie Gray’s recipe looked like a great one to try.

Ingredients

  • Approx 30 chestnuts (tinned)
  • 1 pint single cream
  • 2–3oz sugar
  • 1/3 chopped vanilla pod or 3 tsp vanilla extract
  • 4–6 gelatin sheets soaked in water
  • 2oz dried cherries
  • 2oz mixed peel
  • The peel of half a lemon

Method

  • Step 1

    Take the chestnuts and either force them through a wire sieve or blitz in a food processor. Combine with half of the single cream and put to one side.

  • Step 2

    Heat (but don’t boil) the remainder of the single cream with the peel of half a lemon and sugar.

  • Step 3

    Add the vanilla pod or extract to the hot single cream, lower the heat and leave to infuse for 20 mins. Soak gelatine sheets in cold water.

  • Step 4

    Add the infused cream to the chestnut mixture and leave to cool.

  • Step 5

    Add the dried cherries and mixed peel to the thick (cooled) cream. Ensure the cream has thickened before you add the fruit so it doesn’t sink to the bottom.

  • Step 6

    Grease a mould and add the cold mixture. Freeze or chill for five hours according to taste.

Recipe courtesy of Annie Gray: anniegray.co.uk

This article was first published in the Christmas 2015 issue of BBC History Magazine

