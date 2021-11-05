Historical recipe: Nesselrode pudding
In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, we recreate Nesselrode pudding – a delicious Victorian alternative to traditional Christmas pudding.
If you fancy something a little different for Christmas lunch this year, why not try Nesselrode pudding, a Victorian ice-cream-style dessert packed full of chestnuts and fruit.
This pudding was created especially for 19th-century Russian diplomat Count Karl Von Nesselrode. I have seen several different recipes but food historian Annie Gray’s recipe looked like a great one to try.
Ingredients
- Approx 30 chestnuts (tinned)
- 1 pint single cream
- 2–3oz sugar
- 1/3 chopped vanilla pod or 3 tsp vanilla extract
- 4–6 gelatin sheets soaked in water
- 2oz dried cherries
- 2oz mixed peel
- The peel of half a lemon
Method
Step 1
Take the chestnuts and either force them through a wire sieve or blitz in a food processor. Combine with half of the single cream and put to one side.
Step 2
Heat (but don’t boil) the remainder of the single cream with the peel of half a lemon and sugar.
Step 3
Add the vanilla pod or extract to the hot single cream, lower the heat and leave to infuse for 20 mins. Soak gelatine sheets in cold water.
Step 4
Add the infused cream to the chestnut mixture and leave to cool.
Step 5
Add the dried cherries and mixed peel to the thick (cooled) cream. Ensure the cream has thickened before you add the fruit so it doesn’t sink to the bottom.
Step 6
Grease a mould and add the cold mixture. Freeze or chill for five hours according to taste.
Recipe courtesy of Annie Gray: anniegray.co.uk
This article was first published in the Christmas 2015 issue of BBC History Magazine