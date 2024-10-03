If you love historical TV and film, this is the newsletter for you! Sign up to our soon-to-launch newsletter for the real histories behind Gladiator II, Wolf Hall and more of biggest releases, exclusive interviews and recommendations on what to watch.

Advertisement

This new newsletter launches in autumn 2024 – in the meantime, check out check out our best historical TV series and films streaming now, and our picks of the new history TV and radio released in the UK this week.

Authors

Kev LochunDeputy Digital Editor, HistoryExtra

Kev Lochun is Deputy Digital Editor of HistoryExtra.com and previously Deputy Editor of BBC History Revealed. As well as commissioning content from expert historians, he can also be found interviewing them on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Don't miss out on a chance to get a hardback and signed copy of Zeinab Badawi 's latest book when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine

See offer
Advertisement