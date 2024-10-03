Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter
Are you not entertianed (enough)? Sign up to our historical TV & Film newsletter
If you love historical TV and film, this is the newsletter for you! Sign up to our soon-to-launch newsletter for the real histories behind Gladiator II, Wolf Hall and more of biggest releases, exclusive interviews and recommendations on what to watch.
This new newsletter launches in autumn 2024 – in the meantime, check out check out our best historical TV series and films streaming now, and our picks of the new history TV and radio released in the UK this week.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Authors
Kev Lochun is Deputy Digital Editor of HistoryExtra.com and previously Deputy Editor of BBC History Revealed. As well as commissioning content from expert historians, he can also be found interviewing them on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.
Don't miss out on a chance to get a hardback and signed copy of Zeinab Badawi 's latest book when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine