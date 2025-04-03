Speaking on the HistoryExtra podcast, historian John McCurdy explained how this largely forgotten case exposed deep-seated fears about the very structure of the British military.

Sexuality, authority and the British Army

The British military of the 18th century was built upon a strict hierarchy of masculinity and discipline. Officers were expected to embody moral superiority and leadership, while lower-ranked soldiers were supposed to be obedient. Any behaviour that challenged these roles, especially if seen as effeminate or “deviant”, was a threat to the entire system.

Once Newburgh had been accused of sodomy, his mannerisms and appearance were used against him in court: “The records that show up in the court-martial indicate that he really liked fancy clothes,” says McCurdy. “It culminates at his court-martial with an accusation that he looks like a ‘macaroni’.”

The term “macaroni” was a contemporary insult, mocking men who dressed extravagantly and were perceived as effeminate or unmanly. This suggested weakness, moral corruption, and – crucially – lacking the fitness required for military command.

Therefore, the trial, McCurdy suggests, was about more than just Newburgh’s alleged crime. It was about the fear that a man like him could hold power over other men.

A case tied to the American Revolution

At the time of Newburgh’s trial, tensions were rising between Britain and its American colonies (something that would soon erupt into the American Revolution), and the British army was deeply concerned about discipline and control. The idea that ‘subordinates’ might start questioning or resisting their superiors was alarming to those in charge – whether that challenge came from within or beyond their own ranks.

This meant that Newburgh’s case became a symbol of a broader struggle over discipline, loyalty, and hierarchy – both within the army and across the empire.

As McCurdy explains, it also represented the burgeoning inter-continental conflict on a more symbolic level: “His defenders […] will leave the British army and become American citizens. His chief prosecutors will stay loyal to the king.”

What happened to Newburgh?

Despite the seriousness of the accusations against him, Newburgh was not executed. Instead, he was dismissed from the army and quietly removed from the ranks of power.

A possible reason for him avoiding the death penalty was that the British army wanted to remove him without turning his case into a bigger scandal, when tensions were already high and rebellions were already afoot.

Despite these efforts, however, Newburgh’s trial had lasting consequences. It reinforced the idea that military authority depended on strict enforcement of gender norms and that any sign of ‘weakness’ or ‘deviation’ could be punished.

This case, as McCurdy puts it, demonstrates how the British Army wasn’t just concerned with battlefield discipline, but maintaining strict ideas about masculinity and order; ideas that had far-reaching repercussions throughout the British empire.