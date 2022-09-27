In The Compleat Cook (1681), Rebecca Price’s recipe begins: “Take a twopenny lofe grated; and the same quantity of raw caret grated very small.” The key word there is “raw”. Most 18th-century recipes for carrot pudding, such as Henry Howard’s in England’s Newest Way (1703), suggest boiling the carrots.

However, this recipe uses uncooked carrots for a more rustic texture. It’s a blissful blend of a number of historical puddings – the pie is lined with puff pastry, as Howard suggested, and has pinches of nutmeg and cinnamon, as featured in Eliza Smith’s version in The Compleat Housewife (1727). The result is a scrumptious afternoon or after-dinner treat.