Save up to 42% PLUS M&S gift voucher
Subscribe from £19.99 every 6 issues and receive a £10 M&S voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F). Beat the egg yolks and white in a bowl with the spices and the raw sugar. Add the grated carrots, sherry, and double cream.
Fold in the breadcrumbs and melted butter, combining well with a wooden spoon to make a thick batter.
Line the pie dish with the puff pastry, then pour in the batter.
Bake at the bottom of the oven for 30-40 minutes until the pastry is nice and golden.