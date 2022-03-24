The Black Death: introduction
Join us for episode one in our six-part series examining how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages…
Published: March 24, 2022 at 3:43 pm
In the late 1340s, people in cities, towns and villages across the medieval world began to fall ill from a mysterious pestilence. This six part series looks at the how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages, killing millions and transforming societies. Speaking to expert historians, we'll track the spread of this devastating disease, reveal what it was like to live through the pandemic and consider its dramatic, long-lasting impact.
Advertisement
Note: The primary sources quoted in this series are taken from:
Advertisement
- The Black Death, translated and edited by Rosemary Horrox (1994)
- The Black Death, The Great Mortality of 1348-1350: A Brief History with Documents, John Arberth (2005)
Want to hear more? Browse the rest of the episodes in our podcast series on the Black Death
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement