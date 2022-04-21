The Black Death: death, sin & spirituality
Join us for episode five in our six-part series examining how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages…
Published: April 21, 2022 at 10:23 am
The arrival of a terrifying pandemic made medieval people increasingly preoccupied with death, sin and the afterlife. In this episode, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Helen Carr about spiritual responses to the Black Death, from special prayers to self-flagellation.
The primary sources quoted in this series are mainly taken from:
- The Black Death, translated and edited by Rosemary Horrox (1994)
- The Black Death, The Great Mortality of 1348-1350: A Brief History with Documents, John Arberth (2005)
Authors
Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
Helen CarrHistorian and author
