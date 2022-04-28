The Black Death: how the pandemic transformed societies
Join us for the final episode in our six-part series examining how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages…
In the final episode of our series on the Black Death, Professor Mark Bailey and Dr Claire Kennan discuss the medieval pandemic’s dramatic social, political and economic impact. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, they use England as a case study to explore how it restructured society, with effects that were felt for hundreds of years.
Note: The primary sources quoted in this series are mainly taken from:
- The Black Death, translated and edited by Rosemary Horrox (1994)
- The Black Death, The Great Mortality of 1348-1350: A Brief History with Documents, John Arberth (2005)
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
Try 3 issues for £5 PLUS receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99* when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!