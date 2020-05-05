From The Crown to Queen Elizabeth’s corgis: 24 history questions about the royal family for your home pub quiz
As many of us stay connected during lockdown through online quizzes from our homes, we’ve rounded up a selection of history questions about royal family members – past and present – that are perfect for your next trivia round. Test your friends and family now
Looking to create a fun themed quiz during lockdown? We’ve rounded up a selection of questions about Britain’s modern royal family – perfect for those wanting to create a home pub trivia round with a regal twist. Feel free to mix and match the questions, and share these with your family and friends
Questions
- The wedding of which royal was the first to be broadcast on television, with an estimated 20 million people tuning in to watch?
- How old was Princess Elizabeth when she became Queen of England?
- Which member of the British royal family was pulled into the scandal when army officer Sir William Gordon-Cumming sued five people for slander?
- In which country was the Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, born?
- Which member of the royal family was dubbed ‘The World’s Number One Celebrity’ by Reader’s Digest in 1985?
- Which royal promised to “love, comfort, honour and keep” her husband on her wedding day, omitting the traditional words “obey”?
- Which monarch coined the surname ‘Windsor’ for the British royal family, after deciding that the family’s previous treble-barrelled and German-sounding names were ‘unpatriotic’?
- Who is currently sixth in line to the throne?
- Who currently holds the title of the Earl of Wessex?
- Which monarch abdicated the throne to marry a divorced American actress?
- Name the three actresses who have played (or are set to play) Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown?
- Who is Britain’s longest reigning monarch?
- Which monarch was on the throne during the First World War?
- Approximately how many corgis has the Queen owned during her reign?
- Which monarch started the tradition of delivering a speech on Christmas Day?
- As well as Queen Elizabeth II, there are only five other kings and queens in British history who have reigned for 50 years or more. Who are they?
- Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, left the marines in January 1987 to pursue a career in what field?
- Which royal infamously said “whatever ‘in love’ means”, when asked if he was in love with his fiancée?
- In 1974, a man named Ian Ball brought Princess Anne’s car to a halt with the view to holding her hostage for a large random. For whom did he intend the ransom money?
- At which castle was Prince Charles invested as the Prince of Wales – an event that was dramatized in the third season of The Crown?
- How old was the Queen when she first met her husband, Prince Philip?
- Which royal was stopped for speeding through central London on the day of his wedding rehearsal dinner?
- In which country did the Queen and Prince Philip live between 1949–51?
- Which royal consort told the media that she aspired not to be queen of England, but “a queen of people’s hearts”?
Answers
- Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones | Find out more here
- 25 (she was 27 when she was crowned, on 2 June 1953) | Find out more here
- Albert Edward, Prince of Wales (later Edward VII)
- Corfu, Greece | Find out more here
- Princess Diana | Find out more here
- Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton | Find out more here
- King George V | Find out more here
- Prince Harry | Find out more here
- Prince Edward | Find out more here
- Edward VIII | Find out more here
- Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton | Find out more here
- Elizabeth II | Find out more here
- King George V | Find out more here
- Around 30 | Find out more here
- King George V | Find out more here
- Victoria (63 years); George III (59 years); Henry III (56 years); Edward III (50 years) and James VI and I (58 years) | Find out more here
- The entertainment industry. His first foray was producing the programme It’s a Royal Knockout, televised in June 1987 | Find out more here
- Prince Charles | Find out more here
- The National Health Service | Find out more here
- Caernarfon Castle | Find out more here
- Eight years old | Find out more here
- Prince Philip | Find out more here
- Malta | Find out more here
- Princess Diana | Find out more here
Rachel Dinning is the Digital Editorial Assistant at HistoryExtra