Leonardo da Vinci’s private life

Historian Catherine Fletcher discusses what is known about the private life and relationships of the Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci. She considers the gaps in the historical record, and the inspirations for the story in the new TV drama Leonardo, starring Aidan Turner.

Don’t miss this bonus episode, in which Leonardo writers Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson discuss the new drama

Catherine Fletcher is the author of The Beauty and the Terror: An Alternative History of the Italian Renaissance (Bodley Head, 2020)

