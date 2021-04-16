Accessibility Links

Leonardo: bringing Da Vinci to the screen

Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, creators of the new drama Leonardo starring Aidan Turner, talk about the inspirations behind their series on the Renaissance polymath

Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, creators of the new drama 'Leonardo' starring Aidan Turner, talk about the inspirations behind their series on the Renaissance polymath. (Image by © Fabio Lovino)

Published:

In this HistoryExtra bonus episode, Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, creators of the new drama Leonardo starring Aidan Turner, talk about their inspirations for their series on the Renaissance polymath, and how the crew brought the world of Renaissance Italy to life.

Read more 

Leonardo is available on Amazon Prime Video from 16 April – you can sign up for Amazon Prime here with a 30-day free trial. Looking for something else to watch? Explore our full round-up of the best historical TV and film available to stream right now, or the new history TV and radio airing in the UK this month.

Catherine Fletcher discusses what is known about the private life and relationships of the Renaissance polymath, and considers the historical inspirations for the new TV drama Leonardo. (Image by Getty Images)
