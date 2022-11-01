Save up to 40% PLUS book of your choice
To make the dumplings, heat the milk to lukewarm. Stir in one teaspoon of the sugar and the dried yeast and leave in a warm place for 10 minutes until bubbles begin to appear on the surface.
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, the remaining sugar, egg, butter and the yeast mixture. Stir with a spoon before using your hands once the dough starts to come together in a ball. Tip onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and springy. Put the dough in a greased bowl, cover with film and leave to rise for one hour.
When the dough has almost finished proving, prepare the poaching liquid. Put the milk, sugar and butter in a lidded pan and heat until the butter has melted and the sugar is dissolved.
Divide the dough into eight equal portions and shape into balls. Pop the dumplings into the liquid, making sure they are sitting on the base of the pan with a little space in between each one. Replace the lid and don’t remove it for the first 25 minutes of cooking. Keep the heat low under the pan so the dumplings are poaching.
After 25 minutes, check the tops of the dumplings feel firm, then remove the lid and cook for a further five minutes. Serve immediately, ideally with vanilla sauce or custard.