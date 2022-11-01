These steamed dumplings are a popular dessert enjoyed across Germany, but they hold a special place in the hearts of those who live in the Rhineland village of Freckenfeld.

When Swedish troops occupied Freckenfeld during the Thirty Years’ War, quick-thinking local baker Johannes Muck decided to make a huge batch of Dampfnudeln as a form of ransom, placating the hungry attackers and saving the lives of villagers in the process.