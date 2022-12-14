Save up to 40% PLUS book of your choice
Subscribe from £19.99 every 6 issues and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
Lightly bruise the spices, and gently simmer with the salt in 300ml of water for 10 minutes.
Pour the claret or red wine into a separate pan, stir in the gelatin and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Strain the spiced water through a fine cloth or coffee filter into the pan, stir in the sugar and gelatin mixture, and gently heat while stirring until fully dissolved. Pour into a dish and leave in the fridge until fully set.