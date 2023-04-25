The heritage space connected to Jane Seymour that I'd recommend people to visit is Hampton Court Palace. In my mind, there is no place more evocative of Jane's reign than Hampton Court Palace, Henry VIII’s beautiful, red-brick, ten-side residence. And it was here that the perhaps best-remembered event of Jane's reign took place; in the autumn of 1537, Jane arrived with her ladies and went into confinement to await the arrival of her child. The room that Jane gave birth in, and in which she died, still survives.

But perhaps more evocative still is the Chapel Royal. And it was here that Jane's son, the future Edward VI, was christened on 15 October 1537 – a magnificent occasion on which the very creme of the English nobility were out in force.