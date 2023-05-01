In this six-part miniseries, leading Tudor historians reveal six iconic heritage spaces in the UK connected to each of Henry VIII’s queens.

Once you've watched these, peel back the myths surrounding the six queens in our video series Henry VIII’s six wives: Secrets of the Tudor queens or delve into the full tale of King Henry VIII’s six wives – a story of political crisis and personal tragedy, sacrifice and survival, sex and death, scandal, love and betrayal – in our podcast series Six Wives.