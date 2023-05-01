Six Wives explorer series | The heritage spaces linked to the Tudor queens
Peterborough Cathedral: Catherine of Aragon’s final resting place
Dr Nicola Clark explains why Peterborough Castle is a place of pilgrimage for Catherine of Aragon fans…
The Tower of London: Anne Boleyn’s place of triumph and terror
Dr Owen Emmerson reveals why the Tower of London was the place of Anne’s crowning glory – as well as her deadly downfall…
Hampton Court Palace: Jane Seymour’s final home
Dr Nicola Tallis explores Jane Seymour’s tragic connections to Hampton Court Palace…
Deal Castle: Anne of Cleves’ first taste of England
Dr Elizabeth Norton shares how Anne of Cleves’ visit to Deal Castle in Kent was a crucial step in her journey to becoming an English queen…
Pontefract Castle: the beginning of Catherine Howard’s downfall
Kate McCaffrey explains how Catherine Howard’s 12-day stay at Pontefract Castle marked the beginning of the end for her queenship – and her life…
Snape Castle: Katherine Parr’s prison
Dr Estelle Paranque reveals why Katherine Parr’s idyllic family home was transformed into her hated prison…