Roly-poly pudding is cheap, quick and easy to make. As well as being incredibly tasty, it’s also very filling, perfect for the workhouse inmates who would have tucked into it in the late Victorian and Edwardian eras. This recipe (which makes 1lb of pudding) is wonderfully flexible – you can add salt to taste, boil or steam it, and take your pick of jams. And, for a truly hearty dessert, why not cover it in custard?