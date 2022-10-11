Save up to 40% PLUS book of your choice
Mix the suet, flour, baking powder and salt with the water.
Roll out the dough on a floured surface. Spread the jam over the dough and wet the edges.
Roll up, pressing edges together.
Tie it up fairly tightly in a floured pudding cloth or baking paper. Tie the ends with string to keep the cylindrical shape.
Boil or steam for two hours, or until cooked.
Sieve icing sugar over the top or serve with custard.