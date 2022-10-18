Save up to 40% PLUS book of your choice
Place the flour and salt in a bowl with the butter and lard. Rub in until the mixture starts to stick together. Stir in the sugar and then add water a little at a time to make a dough. Chill in the fridge while you make the filling.
Chop the figs and walnuts and add to a pan with the sultanas. Add the water to the pan and cook, stirring all the time until the water evaporates. Leave to cool.
Preheat the oven to 190ºC, gas mark 5. Grease a rectangular baking tin. Divide the pastry into two pieces and roll out one half to fit in the baking tin.
Spread the fruit on top, then roll out the other piece of pastry and place on top. Glaze with milk.
Bake for 40 minutes, until golden.
Leave to cool and then cut into rectangles.