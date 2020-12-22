Vikings Season 6: what’s happened so far?

This article includes spoilers for History Channel’s Vikings, the final season of which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime in the US and the UK from 30 December



The overarching story of Vikings is predominantly that of the semi-mythic Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. The show began with Ragnar as a simple farmer dreaming of sailing beyond Scandinavia, which led him first to the monastery of Lindisfarne, and then into conflict with the kingdoms of ‘England’, setting him on a path that made him a king in his own right and a legend across the Viking world.

Ragnar’s story ended in season 4, when he fell prey to the perennially apoplectic Northumbrian king Ælle’s pit of snakes. Now, almost all of the old guard are gone, too. Rollo, Ragnar’s brother and rival, has long vanished to Francia (where he started the family that would eventually give rise to William the Conqueror) and legendary shieldmaiden Lagertha was murdered in season 6, part 1. Floki, the shipbuilder who first gave Ragnar the means to sail to Britain, is missing – last seen in season 5 inside an erupting volcano.

Taking the lead now are the four sons who remain – Bjorn Ironside, Ivar the Boneless, Ubbe and Hvitserk – and they are not a happy family. An ahistorical sibling civil war has been driving the plot of the past two seasons, and by the beginning of season 6, part 2 things are suitably bleak.

Vikings season 6 plot recap: what’s happened so far?

In the drama, Bjorn Ironside is now king of Kattegat, but his fate is uncertain after being stabbed by Ivar in the part 1 finale, which saw Ivar and the Rus Vikings return west to reclaim Scandinavia with blood. Hvitserk is with allied with them, having been banished by Bjorn for killing Lagertha in a drug-induced fugue, though he believes he is destined to killing Ivar himself. (This is not entirely without reason, seeing as Ivar had Hvitserk’s lover Thora burned alive in an act of capricious cruelty worthy of the worst Roman emperors.)

Ubbe has left this all behind, it seems, sailing for Iceland before anyone knew the Rus were coming in search of Floki. And Harald Finehair, the man elected by the Vikings over Bjorn to become King of All Norway, is grievously wounded. There are myriad other subplots to wrap up too. Will Ivar, who has formed something of a bond with the innocent Prince Igor of the Rus, be able to free the boy from the clutches of his despotic uncle, Oleg the Prophet? Who is the wanderer, Othere, who has captivated Ubbe with tales of a ‘golden land’ farther west that Iceland? And what does the outlaw Erik actually want?

What is Valhalla in Norse mythology?

There’s a lot to unpack even in this quick summary, starting with the Kievan Rus: though they had Norse heritage, at no point did they return to wage war on the Vikings of Scandinavia – they were more focused on the riches of Constantinople.

“Let’s be clear: there’s no point in picking holes in the accuracy of this show in terms of precise plot content or chronology, any more than precise details of the costumes or sets,” says Professor Howard Williams, in a piece exploring the real history of Vikings and the early medieval world in which the show is set.

But that’s not to say it is without merit – far from it.

“We can take it seriously as a form of public engagement – not because it ‘gets everything right’, but because it inspires so many insights and tackles many key issues which historians, archaeologists and other specialists are investigating about the Viking world.”

Read more about the real history of Vikings and the early medieval world behind the hit drama As the final series continues, Professor Howard Williams explores how the show’s sweeping ambition has tackled historical issues of the Viking era while creating an immersive world – one with more reality than you might think…

This article will be updated following the release of Vikings season 6 part 2 on Amazon Prime on 30 December

