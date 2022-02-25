Vikings: Valhalla’s real inspirations
Screenwriter Jeb Stuart discusses the real history that inspired his new Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla
Published:
Screenwriter Jeb Stuart speaks to Kev Lochun about his new Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla, the successor to the hugely popular series Vikings. They discuss the real historical characters being brought to life through the series, the enduring popularity of the Vikings, and where the show could take viewers after season one.
