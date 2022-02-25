History Extra logo
Vikings: Valhalla’s real inspirations

Screenwriter Jeb Stuart discusses the real history that inspired his new Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla

Screenwriter Jeb Stuart speaks to Kev Lochun about his new Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla, the successor to the hugely popular series Vikings. They discuss the real historical characters being brought to life through the series, the enduring popularity of the Vikings, and where the show could take viewers after season one.

Kev Lochun

