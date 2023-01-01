History Extra logo
Learn about the 17th-century conflict that tore the British Isles apart

The Civil War of the 17th century turned life upside down for people all over the British Isles. As Charles I and Parliament fought bitterly for control, ordinary men and women were sucked into the conflict and families were ripped apart: brother fighting brother, father battling son, neighbour against neighbour.

Ultimately, Charles I lost his head and England was declared a Commonwealth, until history turned a full circle and the monarchy was restored in 1660. This week on HistoryExtra, discover more about the Civil War – from the road to war and key battles, to propaganda and Charles’s execution.

Members of the Sealed Knot stage a re-enactment of the battle of Nantwich, fought during the Civil Wars in 1644 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Stuart

Crown v Parliament: your guide to the Civil War of the 17th century

Premium
Oliver Cromwell and King Charles I.
Stuart

The Civil War: everything you wanted to know

A painting of the battle of Naseby
Stuart

Is it incorrect to refer to the ‘English Civil War’?

Stuart

Civil War podcast episodes

Stuart

8 reasons why the Civil War broke out

Stuart

10 great misconceptions of the Civil War

Key figures of the Civil War

A statue of Oliver Cromwell stares downwards, against a red background
Stuart

The dark truth about Oliver Cromwell

A portrait of King Charles I
Stuart

Your guide to King Charles I, the deposed monarch who lost his head

Premium
RonaldHutton_VL_Video 620x413
Stuart

Ronald Hutton Oliver Cromwell: Saint or Serpent?

Henrietta Maria, Queen of Charles I
Stuart

Henrietta Maria: Charles I’s warrior queen

Premium
Pod Robert Harris WL
Stuart

Robert Harris on the manhunt for Charles I's killers

Elizabeth Cromwell
Stuart

Elizabeth Cromwell: the life of Oliver Cromwell’s shadowy queen

Life during the Civil War

Premium
Pod Ron Hutton WL
Stuart

Life under Cromwell: everything you wanted to know

Illustrations by Ian Morris.
Stuart

The Civil War cross-dressers: the women who swapped dresses for breeches

Premium
Pod Jonathan Healey WL
Stuart

Century of chaos: people & power in the 1600s

The Great Seal of the Commonwealth of England
Stuart

The Interregnum: Britain’s republican decade