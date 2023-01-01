Learn about the 17th-century conflict that tore the British Isles apart

The Civil War of the 17th century turned life upside down for people all over the British Isles. As Charles I and Parliament fought bitterly for control, ordinary men and women were sucked into the conflict and families were ripped apart: brother fighting brother, father battling son, neighbour against neighbour.

Ultimately, Charles I lost his head and England was declared a Commonwealth, until history turned a full circle and the monarchy was restored in 1660. This week on HistoryExtra, discover more about the Civil War – from the road to war and key battles, to propaganda and Charles’s execution.