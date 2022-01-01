History Extra logo
Historical recipes

Recreate dishes from the past with our historic recipes
These nutritious and long-lasting Anzac biscuits are often associated with the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. (Credit: Sam Nott)
First World War

Historical recipe Anzac Biscuits

Woolton pie, a vegetarian dish popular during WW2
Second World War

Historical recipe: Woolton pie

Coronation chicken recipe
20th Century

Historical recipe Coronation chicken

Tudor pie.
Tudor

Historical recipe Tudor vegetable pie

SamNott_pudding003_kindle-a78048c
Victorian

Historical recipe Nesselrode pudding

chewit_kindle-9ea2856
Tudor

Historical recipe Chewit – a meat and fruit pie

vanilla-ice-cream-recipe-12ef0ef
Georgian

Historical recipe Vanilla ice cream

royal-windsor-soup-2111852
Victorian

Historical recipe Brown windsor soup

custard-tart-b93d0ac
Medieval

Historical recipe Custard Tart

torta-margherita-5083bc8
Victorian

Historical recipe Torta Margherita

Choc-fa47708
Stuart

Historical recipe Spiced Hot Chocolate

homity-pie-recipe-b474fee
Second World War

Historical recipe Homity pie

FishSausages_IMG_7532_kindle-5a67c98
First World War

Historical recipe Fish Sausages

buttered-beere-449df08
Edwardian

Historical recipe Butter Beere

IMG_0107_kindle-21740ea
Stuart

Historical recipe Four Thieves Vinegar

fake-fish-recipe-cb8d8f5
Medieval

Historical recipe Fake fish – a medieval apple pie for Lent

Sloe gin recipe. (BBC History Magazine)
General Modern

Historical recipe Sloe Gin

Prinsesstårta. (Photo by Samantha Nott)
20th Century

Historical recipe Prinsesstårta (Princess cake)

The burgers, known by the Romans as isicia omentata, were an early example of fast food. (Picture by Dave Thompson/Route OnePhotography/English Heritage)
Roman

Historical recipe Roman Homemade Burger

