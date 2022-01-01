Historical recipes Recreate dishes from the past with our historic recipes First World War Historical recipe Anzac Biscuits Second World War Historical recipe: Woolton pie 20th Century Historical recipe Coronation chicken Tudor Historical recipe Tudor vegetable pie Victorian Historical recipe Nesselrode pudding Tudor Historical recipe Chewit – a meat and fruit pie Georgian Historical recipe Vanilla ice cream Advertisement Victorian Historical recipe Brown windsor soup Medieval Historical recipe Custard Tart Victorian Historical recipe Torta Margherita Stuart Historical recipe Spiced Hot Chocolate Second World War Historical recipe Homity pie First World War Historical recipe Fish Sausages Edwardian Historical recipe Butter Beere Stuart Historical recipe Four Thieves Vinegar Medieval Historical recipe Fake fish – a medieval apple pie for Lent General Modern Historical recipe Sloe Gin 20th Century Historical recipe Prinsesstårta (Princess cake) Roman Historical recipe Roman Homemade Burger More recipes More about historical food General History Biscuit tins and pastry jiggers: the history of 6 baking tools Period The taste of Christmas past: 4 historical festive recipes Victorian Top 5 Dickensian recipes Medieval How to throw a medieval feast