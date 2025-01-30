Here is our list of the sniper games that should be in your crosshairs, if you’re targeting an immensely fun – albeit tense – way to explore historical warfare.

The best sniper games

• Sniper Elite V2

• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

• Call of Duty: World at War

• Medal of Honor: Allied Assault

• Verdun

• Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

• ARMA 3

Sniper Elite V2

PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One | Tactical shooter | 2012

An image of soldiers running through an urban area in Sniper Elite V2. (Photo by Rebellion)

The entire catalogue of Sniper Elite games could populate a lot of this list, but arguably the highlight of the tactical shooter series is Sniper Elite V2.

It’s the last days of the Second World War and you are put in the boots of Karl Fairburne, an elite American marksman parachuted into Berlin to carry out high-stakes missions against the Nazis, while simultaneously stopping deadly weapons falling into Soviet hands. It requires stealth, finding the perfect vantage points and a steady hand.

Read more | The most significant battles of WW2

Each instalment of the Sniper Elite series is steeped in historical authenticity, with meticulously recreated locations, such as the picturesque Italian countryside in Sniper Elite 4, occupied France during D-Day in Sniper Elite 5, and, as seen in this game, war-torn Berlin. The games shine in their attention to detail, from the period-accurate weapons to the expansive maps that encourage tactical freedom.

What makes Sniper Elite stand out, however, is the iconic ‘bullet cam’. When a player gets a shot just right, the bullet is seen in slow motion as it follows its deadly path, complete with X-Ray vision of what happens when it hits. It is a visceral reminder of what made snipers so lethal, and adds a layer of satisfaction to gameplay.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S | Tactical shooter | 2021

A sniper aiming across a valley in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2.(Photo by CI Games)

Although the Sniper Ghost Warrior series leans more towards modern warfare, Contracts 2 includes missions inspired by the proxy conflicts seen during the Cold War. Set in a fictional Middle Eastern country, the campaigns echo real-world power struggles from the latter half of the 20th century.

One of the game's most impressive features are the long-range sniping mechanics: some missions require a shot from over a kilometre away. Having to take elements like wind correction and bullet drop calculations into account, the game challenges players to embody the skill and patience of a sniper operating in enemy territory.

While its historical ties are more thematic, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is still an excellent game for its depiction of the complexities of sniping in geopolitically tense regions.

Call of Duty: World at War

PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 | FPS | 2008

An image of a soldier running through a square in Call of Duty World at War. (Photo by Activision)

Call of Duty: World at War takes players back to the brutal frontlines of the Second World War, focussing on the Pacific and Eastern theatres where players embody the roles of either a US Marine or a Soviet Red Army private.

Perhaps the standout mission is Vendetta, set during the battle of Stalingrad. Inspired by legendary Soviet sniper Vasily Zaitsev, this mission delivers a harrowing experience as you navigate the ruins of the city to pick off Nazi officers.

Where the game excels is in capturing the claustrophobic, terror-inducing tension of urban warfare. And while it is not exclusively a sniper game, the historical setting and missions that combine stealth with heart-pounding action make it a fantastic choice for those wanting to dip a toe into the history of sniper combat.

Medal of Honor: Allied Assault

PC | FPS | 2002

An image of soldiers landing on a beach from Medal of Honour: Allied Assault. (Photo by Electronic Arts)

A classic from the early 2000s, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault remains a beloved title among fans of historical first-person shooters. The sniper-focused missions set across various battlefields from the Second World War, including the iconic Sniper’s Last Stand, place you in scenarios that demand precision and cunning as you take on the best sharpshooters that Germany has to offer.

As you play as an Office of Strategic Services (OSS) operative, Lieutenant Powell, the game captures the challenges of being a sniper in a chaotic war zone, whether it’s in North Africa or the beaches of D-Day, and is filled with tension as enemy marksmen lurk around every corner.

The graphics are admittedly dated by today’s standards, and its age is evident in some of its clunkier mechanics, but Medal of Honor: Allied Assault’s dedication to historical detail and gripping gameplay make it a gem of the genre nonetheless.

Verdun

PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S | Multiplayer FPS | 2015

An image from Verdun showing a soldier in the First World War. (Photo by

BlackMill Games)

Inspired by the extremely bloody battle of Verdun in 1916, during the First World War, this game provides a different perspective on sniping. As part of a multiplayer experience, snipers play a critical role in suppressing enemies and eliminating key targets from a distance.

Read more | 10 WW1 generals you should know about

Missions require patience, timing and teamwork, amidst the slow and gruelling pace of trench warfare. Showcasing the harsh realities of the trenches, every moment of Verdun comes with a high degree of historical accuracy, from its depiction of realistic weaponry to its unforgiving battlefields.

As a chance to experience the role of a sniper in one of the 20th century’s most devastating conflicts, Verdun is unmissable.

Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

PC | Multiplayer FPS | 2011

An image of a sniper standing in a destroyed building in Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad. (Photo by Tripwire Interactive)

Another classic tactical first-person shooter, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad stands out for its realistic portrayal of the worst of the battles on the Eastern Front in the Second World War. With the opportunity to play as both Soviet and German sharpshooters, the emphasis is very much on authentic sniping mechanics.

The game’s ballistics system mimics sniping challenges, including bullet drop and environmental factors. The gritty, slow-paced combat ensures that every shot feels impactful.

From defending Soviet positions as a Red Army marksman or stalking enemies as a German sniper, Red Orchestra 2 gives players a deeply immersive and historically grounded experience.

ARMA 3

PC | Tactical shooter | 2013

An image from ARMA 3 of a sniper hiding in long grass. (Photo by Bohemia Interactive)

Though primarily a modern military simulation, ARMA 3 boasts an extensive modding community that brings historical conflicts to life.

Many mods focus on Cold War-era sniping, where players undertake missions to infiltrate enemy bases, eliminate targets or extract them undetected. All the while, the hyper-realistic mechanics make sniping a true challenge, emphasising factors such as wind, range and ammunition type.

For those craving an authentic sniping experience, and wanting to keep it historical with a link to Cold War-era espionage, ARMA 3’s gameplay is unparalleled. You’ll just have to put some leg work in to finding the mods that can transport you to the past.

More from us

Explore more gaming for history enthusiasts with these open access articles

