The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

Everything you ever wanted to know about D-Day, but were afraid to ask

Military historian Peter Caddick-Adams responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about one of the defining episodes of World War Two.

American soldiers head towards the French coast, June 1944. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the latest of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, military historian Peter Caddick-Adams responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about one of the defining episodes of World War Two

How to download the History Extra podcast

