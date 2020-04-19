Everything you ever wanted to know about D-Day, but were afraid to ask
Military historian Peter Caddick-Adams responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about one of the defining episodes of World War Two.
In the latest of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, military historian Peter Caddick-Adams responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about one of the defining episodes of World War Two
